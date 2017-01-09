This New Year: Kayode Fahm encourages us to Believe

Posted January 9, 2017 11:21 am by Comments

This New Year: Kayode Fahm encourages us to Believe

Following the release of his captivating and breathta king Martial Arts Video alongside Bobby Rak, motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast, Kayode  Fahm releases his emotive video titled – “ Believe ” .

This video comes at the perfect time of the new year w here people are being reflective on the previous year and need to be reassured and believ e in themselves in the hope of having a better 2017 ahead.

In this video, Kayode Fahm explores various themes such a s inspiration, motivation, yoga/senses, spa/wellness/meditation, fitness/gyms, healthy living and long life.

Winasbet.com

Kayode believes that “ it is only through the experience of our senses that we truly gain wisdom. It is only through adversity and challenge that we get to understand who we are deep down ” .

He tells us how we need to face our demons, our fears, and leave our comfort zone as well as being disciplined and dedicated – “ We have to believe ” .

In this video, Kayode uses the most serene locations an d meditation music to get his message across to us whilst showing off his martial arts ski lls. Don’t take our word for it.

Click here to see more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73mCSNSeb5s

Website : kayodefahm.com/
Twitter : Kayodefahm
Instagram : Skfahm
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/KFahm/

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. No gym? No worries – Kayode Fahm & Dakore Akande present Keep Fit At Home Kayode Fahm is one super fit and flexible 50 year old, and he is still on a mission to get...
  2. Fit, Fresh & 50! Watch Kayode Fahm Talk about His ‘Clean Eating’ Habits with Dakore Akande & Zainab Balogun A few days ago we brought you the gym workout video of Kayode Fahm, a 50-year-old fitness enthusiast (Yes –...
  3. No Gym? No Worries! Break A Sweat with Kayode Fahm & Dakore Akande as they present “Keep Fit at Home” Kayode Fahm is one super fit and flexible 50 year old! He’s flexible, a fitness fanatic and is still on...
  4. Get Your Gym Routine On! Watch Kayode Fahm, Zainab Balogun & Dakore Egbuson Show A Few Moves Motivational speaker, classic guitarist and martial artist, Kayode Fahm teams up with media personality, Zainab Balogun and actress, Dakore Akande...
  5. Femi Fani-Kayode’s Son is just so Adorable! We finally we get to see the cute face of Femi Fani-Kayode‘s son. The former minister and his boo Precious...
  6. Shiite Muslim Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) *Femi Fani-Kayode wrote:* A delegation of Shiite Muslim leaders from the Sheik El Zakzaky group came to brief me two...
  7. Arrest of Kayode Are, Dasuki, Dokpesi, others: We will never be intimidated, God is with us – Fani Kayode FORMER Spokesperson of past President Goodluck Jonathan’s Presidential Campaign Organization, Chief Femi Fani -Kayode has condemned the arrest of past...
  8. Video: 23-year-old lady arrested in Abuja for blackmailing married man she had sex with in a hotel This video clip which shows faceless police interrogating a young lady arrested in Abuja has been making the rounds on...
  9. The FCT Interschool Performing Arts Competition is Coming To Lagos This Year! The Annual FCT Interschool Performing Arts Competition (FIPAC) is expanding its horizons this year. FIPAC aims to promote performing arts...
  10. New wife gives Fani-Kayode first son after 5 girls Former Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode now Olufemi Olu-Kayode on Monday announced the birth of his first son by...

< YOHAIG home