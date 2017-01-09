This New Year: Kayode Fahm encourages us to Believe

Following the release of his captivating and breathta king Martial Arts Video alongside Bobby Rak, motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast, Kayode Fahm releases his emotive video titled – “ Believe ” .

This video comes at the perfect time of the new year w here people are being reflective on the previous year and need to be reassured and believ e in themselves in the hope of having a better 2017 ahead.

In this video, Kayode Fahm explores various themes such a s inspiration, motivation, yoga/senses, spa/wellness/meditation, fitness/gyms, healthy living and long life.

Kayode believes that “ it is only through the experience of our senses that we truly gain wisdom. It is only through adversity and challenge that we get to understand who we are deep down ” .

He tells us how we need to face our demons, our fears, and leave our comfort zone as well as being disciplined and dedicated – “ We have to believe ” .

In this video, Kayode uses the most serene locations an d meditation music to get his message across to us whilst showing off his martial arts ski lls. Don’t take our word for it.

