This school was particulary special: Photos from my visit to Miketoy Schools in Okota

My visit to MikeToy Schools in Isheri-Osun, Okota, was particularly memorable. Girls from three others schools joined us at MikeToy so I had more girls to talk to than any other school so far. And I met an amazing girl who was so inspired by my story that she burst into tears when we hugged. She said we came from a similar background and is extremely determined to change her story and promised

