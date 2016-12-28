Three children from same parent burnt to death in Lagos

Three children from the same parent, have died after they were burnt beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at their home in Ikotun Egbe, a surburb in Lagos state. The children identified as Chiamaka, Emmanuel and Chiagozie Ifediba, died today after they were severely burnt in the fire incident that occurred yesterday December 27th.

The deceased and their widowed mother lived in a single room.

According to neighbors, there was a power surge at about 11pm which sparked a fire that engulfed the room. Their mother was not at home when the incident happened. The neighbors who were initially concerned about their properties, joined forces, broke the window of the house and rescued the children. However one died as they arrived the hospital while the other two died today.