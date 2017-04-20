Tiny slams T.I for calling their marriage a distraction and finally explains why she excuses his cheating!

A few weeks, T.I did an interview where he called his marriage to Tiny a distraction and said he’s a much better friend to Tiny than a husband. These statements shocked fans and Tiny is finally speaking about it. Tiny tells Essence Magazine’s Yes Girl podcast, “I had to . . . like how could he just …like, a distraction ….. He cannot understand what in the world did he say that wasn’t right…

What do you think?

