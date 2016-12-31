Tom Hanks’s new granddaughter emerges in public for first time after Chet Hanks talks about her in his new song

Posted December 31, 2016 5:21 am by Comments

Tom Hanks’s new granddaughter emerges in public for first time after Chet Hanks talks about her in his new song

Tom Hank’s son, aspiring rapper Chet Hank’s secret daughter has be revealed. The 26 year old had a brief relationship with Tiffany Miles which resulted into this beautiful baby whose name isn’t known yet. Chet has since released a video saying his new daughter has inspired him to deal once-and-for-all with his alcohol-and-drug issues and lead a sober life.
He said:

‘I want to share something today because it’s about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter. ‘I do have a daughter, she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober. ‘I’ve been sober for over a year and a half from everything. 

‘It hasn’t been easy making all my mistakes in public but I’m figuring it out. ‘I’m doing the best that I can,’ Chet added.

Winasbet.com

Chet said Tiffany Miles is ‘one of the nicest people I know. He added: ‘I’m just thankful that my daughter has such a great mom.’

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. John Boyega to Star Alongside international act, Tom Hanks British-born Nigerian actor, John Boyega is set to star in the screen adaptation of Dave Egger‘s novel, The Circlealongside Tom...
  2. Tom Hanks Mum Dies At 84… Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his mother, Janet Marylyn Frager, who the actor revealed died on Tuesday at...
  3. John Boyega To Play ‘TY’ In Movie Starring Hanks, Watson British actor of Nigerian origin, John Boyega is billed to play the lead character for the screen adaptation of Dave...
  4. Hanks Anuku Explodes! Fame Gave Me HIV & I Cared Less When I Infected My Wife One time very popular actor, Hanks Anuku is HIV positive. Hanks revealed this in an interview where he confessed that...
  5. Keshi begs Nigerians over protracted contract talks Out of contract Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, has apologised to Nigerians over his protracted contract talks with the Nigeria...
  6. How A Man Grabbed Kidnap Suspect Who Broke Into His Granddaughter’s Room (Photo) bright EzeA 26-year-old man, Bright Eze, was caught around 1am on Tuesday as he broke into a room in Isheri...
  7. World’s Oldest Domestic Cat Tiffany Dies at Age 27 The world’s oldest cat, Tiffany  Two, has passed away at age 27. Tiffany, a black and orange tortoiseshell cat, was...
  8. Five arrested after public beating of Afghan father and daughter Jail Police in Afghanistan have arrested five people allegedly shown in a video depicting the public beating of a father...
  9. Toyin Lawani’s Daughter Is 10, Read Mom’s Birthday Message To Her Oh I love this…. God bless the little one. Her mom’s words; BLACK IS EVERYTHING. BN RUNNING ARD ALLDAY, MAKING...
  10. LASEPA sensitises public, industries on pollution control Shabi As part of its mission to safeguard healthy environment, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has urged members of...

< YOHAIG home