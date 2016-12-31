Tom Hanks’s new granddaughter emerges in public for first time after Chet Hanks talks about her in his new song
Tom Hank’s son, aspiring rapper Chet Hank’s secret daughter has be revealed. The 26 year old had a brief relationship with Tiffany Miles which resulted into this beautiful baby whose name isn’t known yet. Chet has since released a video saying his new daughter has inspired him to deal once-and-for-all with his alcohol-and-drug issues and lead a sober life.
He said:
‘I want to share something today because it’s about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter. ‘I do have a daughter, she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober. ‘I’ve been sober for over a year and a half from everything.
‘It hasn’t been easy making all my mistakes in public but I’m figuring it out. ‘I’m doing the best that I can,’ Chet added.
Chet said Tiffany Miles is ‘one of the nicest people I know. He added: ‘I’m just thankful that my daughter has such a great mom.’
