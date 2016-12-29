Toyin Aimakhu changes name to Toyin Abraham
Posted December 29, 2016 5:21 am by admin Comments
Toyin Aimakhu changes her name to Toyin Abraham due to a family decision made. Everyone take note!
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
Related posts:
- Toyin Aimakhu is set to launch her own set of emoji called ‘Teemoji’ Actress cum producer Toyin Aimakhu is set to launch her very own line of emojis called ‘Teemoji’. The subscription based...
- Fans react to Toyin Aimakhu’s marriage clash During the week, revelations emerged that Toyin Aimakhu has ditched her matrimonial home over her hubby, Adeniyi Johnson’s cheating ways....
- Did Funke Akindele shade Toyin Aimakhu last night? Something happened last night but I was too tired to write it …and then I woke up this morning and...
- ‘You have no right to blame her’- Iyabo Ojo defends Toyin Aimakhu Following the recent controversy surrounding the #SaveMayowa campaign, many Nigerians have taken to social media to accuse Toyin Aimakhu for playing a...
- “Toyin Aimakhu Has Been Calling Me, I Have Evidence” – Ex Husband, Niyi Johnson If the story making rounds on the social media is anything to go by, then Toyin Aimakhu is fully ready...
- Toyin Aimakhu Reacts to Backlash after Saying ‘I Can Die for PDP’: It is Pathetic for Anyone to take My Word Literally The ‘Meet the President’ event that held over the weekend (click here if you missed it) has been the source...
- Seun Egbegbe should apologise to Toyin Aimakhu — Freeze Sultry actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has been in the eye of several storms recently, and she has been bashed from every...
- Toyin Aimakhu’s Ex Apologizes To Her Toyin Aimakhu’s ex, Seun Egbegbe has taken to his instagram page to apologise to the actress. In his apology, he...
- ”Toyin Aimakhu Wanted Part Of Mayowa Ahmed’s Money But We Refused” – Family New allegations against Yoruba actress Toyin Aimakhu and founder of the Lifestake Foundation, Aramide Kasumu that they wanted part of...
- Fans mob Toyin Aimakhu in Osun state Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu, was almost mobbed recently while on the set of an upcoming flick in Ilesa, Osun...
What do you think?