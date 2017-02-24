Trailer crushes man to death in Lagos (graphic photo)
A trailer crushed an man to death today Friday, 24th February, 2017 at Alafia bustop, Lagos state. According to an eyewitness who spoke to LIB, the victim usually load passengers into buses at the scene of the accident. He was busy calling on passengers to board a vehicle when the trailer which was going at a high speed knocked him down and crushed him to death…
ota February 24th, 2017 at 3:29 pm
Hey!so sad.A hustler who’s looking for his daily bread