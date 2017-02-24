Trailer crushes man to death in Lagos (graphic photo)

Posted February 24, 2017 2:21 pm by Comments (1)

A trailer crushed an man to death today Friday, 24th February, 2017 at Alafia bustop, Lagos state. According to an eyewitness who spoke to LIB, the victim usually load passengers into buses at the scene of the accident. He was busy calling on passengers to board a vehicle when the trailer which was going at a high speed knocked him down and crushed him to death…

One response to Trailer crushes man to death in Lagos (graphic photo)

  1. ota February 24th, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Hey!so sad.A hustler who’s looking for his daily bread

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Trailer crushes motor boy to death A motor boy fell off a trailer yesterday and was crushed to death by the vehicle’s rear tyres. Some of...
  2. Trailer Crushes Taxi Driver To Death In Warri (Warning!! Graphic Pics) As shared by Ossai…. ‘R.I.P: TAXI DRIVER CRUSHED BY TRAILER AT PTI JUNCTION EFFURUN -WARRI What a sad way to...
  3. Trailer crushes 400L LAUTECH student to death Korede Salvage, a 400L student of the management accounting department of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, was...
  4. Truck Crushes Man Returning From Football Training To Death In Ebonyi (Graphic Pics) As shared by Francis…. ‘A truck with registration number Zamfara XA664-BUG on Sunday crushed a young man returning from football...
  5. Highway sweeper knocked to death in Lagos The driver of the vehicle, a military personnel, was said to be speeding when his tyre burst and the vehicle...
  6. Seven feared dead as trailer crashes into commercial buses Seven persons are feared dead following a road accident at Ikeja-Along bus stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Road in Lagos on Friday....
  7. Hawker’s death: Hoodlums destroy 14 BRT buses in Lagos At least 14 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses were on Wednesday vandalized by suspected hoodlums along the Ikorodu Road in...
  8. 3 Yahoo Boys & A Trailer Driver Involved In Accident In Lagos (Photos) Accident: Yahoo boys beat trailer driver to coma An accident has occurred at Akiode bus stop on the popular Ojodu...
  9. Seminarian Crushed To Death Days Before His Ordination In Anambra (Graphic Pics) Seminarian Crushed To Death Days Before His Ordination In Anambra. A seminarian was crushed to death by a truck following...
  10. Man Crushed Beyond Recognition In Orile, Lagos (Warning! Very Graphic Pics) Residents of Doyin Orile in Lagos state woke up this morning to see the crushed body of an unidentified man...

< YOHAIG home