Twitter user narrates how her friend was dumped by her fiance because she wasn’t good in bed
Posted February 10, 2017 9:21 am by admin Comments
Continue to read the rest of the story after the cut.
Related posts:
- Twitter user narrates how her cousin used her university school fees to sow seed… The twitter user gave a full narration of how her cousin used her school fees which is about 13000 pounds...
- Photos: Twitter user narrates how she & her sibling survived a terrible accident According to the lady who shared this traumatic experience via Twitter, she and her brother, who was driving the car,...
- Twitter user whose brother was robbed and killed at same Alafia bus-stop where young boy was lynched, narrates his story Twitter user, Harri Obi recounted how his younger brother was robbed and killed by a notorious gang of phone thieves...
- Twitter user is angry because his friend’s girlfriend of 5 years accepted a proposal from another man she met 7 months ago He claimed to have “put in so much work into convincing his friend to stop cheating and be loyal” The...
- Photos: Twitter user attacked and robbed on Lekki-Epe Expressway narrates her encounter with the police A traumatized Nigerian @FizzyThatcher took to Twitter to narrate how she was attacked and robbed along Lekki-Epe Expressway, right in...
- Seyilaw narrates how his friend was stabbed by hoodlums who robbed them after his car broke down The comedian narrated the story on IG. According to him, his car broke down and hoodlums used the opportunity to...
- Woman shares her story on Twitter and a Twitter user reports her to husband Some Twitter users took offence at a woman who was re-evaluating her life’s choices on the social medium platform and...
- Twitter User narrates his Ordeal after being Detained for 24 Hours by the Nigerian Police A Twitter user with the handle @Mr_Svengali had quite a difficult night yesterday after he and three of his friends...
- Lady narrates how her friend got missing after boarding an Ibadan Micra Taxi The lady shared the story of how her friend got missing after boarding a Micra taxi in Ibadan and found...
- Nigerian Woman Dumps Husband At The Altar On Wedding Day – Twitter User Narrates A bride did the unthinkable last Saturday when she refused to show up for her wedding. http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/07/nigerian-bride-dumps-groom-on-wedding-day.html Nairaland...
What do you think?