Ubi Franklin celebrates and wishes his former boss, Julius Agwu a quick recovery

C.E.O Triple MG, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram to celebrate and appreciate his former boss, Julius Agwu for teaching him everything he knows about the entertainment industry. He also wished the comedian who has been sick for a while, a quick recovery. He wrote;

From the bottom of my Heart I want to Appreciate this Man for Putting me on. I didn’t know a PA could learn this fast?? From carrying your bag. running around lagos daily, setting up daily schedules to Ubifranklin of today In our Nigerian Entertainment Industry
Sir I am grateful And I Thank God For using you to Bless Me and show me the way in this industry many years Ago?????? I remember working As your PA and had to handle people like @senatorcomedian@funnyboneofficial @dandhumourous etc today we have built a particular kind of friendship that’s next to none ???? some of us are married and we still looking for wife for @funnyboneofficial ????. Get well soon Sir Hope to see you back on your feet, Happy New Year to you and your Family I really Appreciate you???????? Get Well soon?????? @juliusagwu1

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

