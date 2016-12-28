UNFPA distributes over 53,000 male and female condoms at Calabar Carnival Village

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through its Wise -up Cross River State campaign has so far distributed over 53,000 condoms at Calabar Christmas Village. Mr. Olamide Onifade, Head, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, UNFPA, Wise-up Cross River State, who disclosed this in Calabar on Sunday, said:

“As at Wednesday, December 22, 2016, a total of 3,533 people have accessed the Wise-up zone with a total of 2030 HIV counselling and testing carried out. Also, over 53,000 units of both male and female condoms have been given out, while 7,077 pieces of information, education and communication materials have so far been distributed. The Wise-up Cross River State campaign is aimed at reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state through the active involvement of the youth and the vulnerable”.