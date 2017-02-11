Update: Young Kenyan couple who got married in T-shirts to have Sh3.5M wedding on Valentine’s Day
Ann and Wilson Mutura who had just returned from their dream honeymoon which was sponsored by Bonfire Adventures and Events will be holding an all-expense paid Sh3.5 million wedding on Valentine’s day. The couple had stunned many after getting married in a simple ceremony dressed in T-shirts, which saw several companies coming out with lots of goodies for the couple including a first class
What do you think?