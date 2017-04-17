Video: “I want to be a doctor” Rescued Chibok school girls resume classes, share their dreams and aspirations

In a documentary released by the Presidency, some of the abducted school girls who were rescued by a team of soldiers last year, shared on their dreams and aspirations. The girls who looked better than before, said they have all started classes again. One of them said she loves Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and English Language and that she hopes to become a doctor someday. Watch a clip from

