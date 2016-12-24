Video: President Mugabe’s 70 year-old aide weds his 23 year old lover

President Mugabe’s aide and Governor of the Mathebeleland North Province, Cain Mathema married his 23 year-old lover, Bathabetsoe Nare in a colourful wedding at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Mr Mathema reportedly left his first wife and got married to his 20 year-old maid in 2009 and later left her to marry Nare whom he met while she was on industrial attachment at their goverment complex in 2014.
They got married on Thursday, 22nd December. 2016 after Nare graduated from the Midlands State University in November, 2016. Mr Cain Mathema seems to be following his boss, President Mugabe’s footsteps whom is married to Grace Marufu with an age difference of 42 years
Watch video of Mathema and his wife dancing at heir wedding reception below…
 

