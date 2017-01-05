Videos: Watch as Arik airline’s manager is beaten up by an angry passenger

Posted January 5, 2017 7:21 am by Comments

Videos: Watch as Arik airline’s manager is beaten up by an angry passenger

An angry Arik airline passenger yesterday night took laws into his hands and beat up the Airline’s Customer Service Liaison Manager, Andrew Umogbai after his flight from Lagos to Johannesburg got cancelled for three consecutive days without any explanation by the airline. Watch the videos after the cut..

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

