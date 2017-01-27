‘Virgins are a burden, the bible doesn’t condemn prostitution- Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor

Posted January 27, 2017 8:21 am by Comments

Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor, George Lutterodt, was a guest on OK Radio station in Ghana recently where he said that eight out of ten men in Ghana do not want virgins because virgins are a burden. He went on to say that God doesn’t condemn prostitution. “Virginity is a burden. Look, if you gather ten men in Ghana, eight of them don’t want to have virgins because virgins are burdens”he

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Christians condemn US on same-sex marriage UMBRELLA body of Christians in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday condemned the United States Supreme Court decision...
  2. Pastor advocates ‘manhood inspection’ before marriage. “Look at it to be sure you can live with the size” After reports emerged last week that a Nigerian woman had filed for divorce one week after marriage because she couldn’t...
  3. Something Doesn’t Add Up … “End Times” South African Pastor is a Father after Only 4 Months of Marriage Controversial South African Pastor Penuel Mnguni of the End Times Disciples Ministries (ETDM) who has made his congregation eat snakes...
  4. ?Governor Ayade tells young people to remain virgins until marriage Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has said that the only way to end the HIV scourge in Nigeria, is...
  5. Lagos pastor wants to destroy my marriage, Emeka Ike cries out Controversial Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, has accused Lagos flamboyant pastor (names withheld), of being behind the crisis in his marriage....
  6. 16-year-old marriage dissolved over prostitution & distrust A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved a 16-year-old marriage between Muideen Ogundepo and his wife, Ruth, over...
  7. Ghanaian Pastor Flogs Two Youths Live In Church For Engaging In Pre-Marital S3x I just saw a video that has been making the rounds on twitter. A Kenyan pastor named allegedly named Pastor...
  8. The mystery of the marriage box – Pastor Chris Ojigbani & Mrs Folorunsho Alakija Are you aware there is a box called the Marriage Box? The box exists in every marriage and it’s the...
  9. “How Do I Quit My Marriage Of 2 Years Without Hurting Her?” I am tired of my marriage. my only joy in that marriage is my look-alike 1yr old son. i married...
  10. “They Are Born Again Christians, He’s 28, She’s 24 & They Married As Virgins!” (Pics) Awww… He Is 28, She Is 24, And They Married As Virgins!!!In these days when it’s unfashionable for people to...

< YOHAIG home