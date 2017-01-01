Wait, Dilly and Fifi Emenyiora have a Royce Rolls parked in their sitting room? (video)
Posted January 1, 2017
The Emenyioras actually have a car (that’s a Rolls Royce, right?) rotating in their living room. See the video after the cut to believe it. Heard he really does park the car there and drives it out sometimes
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
