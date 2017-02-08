Watch as fans react to 2face Idibia pulling out of #IStandWithNigeria protest
Posted February 8, 2017 12:21 pm by admin Comments (1)
Linda IkejiTV during the #IStandWithNigeria protest asked fans how they feel about 2face pulling out of the #IStandWithNigeria protest
One response to Watch as fans react to 2face Idibia pulling out of #IStandWithNigeria protest
What do you think? Cancel reply
Related posts:
- RMD, AY salute 2Face over #IStandWithNigeria Mobola Sadiq Legendary actor, Richard Mofe Damejo and a Commedian Ayo Makun aka AY have expressed love and support for...
- Man cried as he spoke at #IStandWithNigeria protest yesterday…says he’s ready to pick up a gun & start killing (must watch) Yesterday, Linda Ikeji TV crew attended the #IStandWithNigeria protest which held in Lagos yesterday. We interviewed a few Nigerians who...
- It’s not enough for us to protest, get involved in governance – Actress, Funke Adesiyan tells 2face Idibia Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan who contested and lost a House of Assembly seat in Oyo State during the 2014 general...
- Nigeria Police Force advise 2face Idibia, others to shelve the February 6th protest The Nigeria Police Force have released a statement advising 2face Idibia and others to shelve the February 6th protest. According...
- Falz Shares Fela Revolutionary Video To Shade 2face. Fans React Falz is clearly not impressed with 2face backing out of the protests, with rumours suggesting he was threatened. He shared...
- #IStandWithNigeria: Yemi Alade Reacts To Nationwide Protest The singer took to her Instagram page to show support for the #IStandWithNigeria Nationwide protest. She wrote; "#istandwithnigeriaThe price of...
- Bovi Insists He Is Not Going To Join 2face To Protest. Exchanges Words With Fans Resolute Bovi Resists Emotional Blackmails from Nigerians, Insists He Is Not Going To Join 2face In TheNationwide Protest Against The...
- Actor Gabriel Afolayan Supports 2Face Idibia Led Protest With A Hilarious Photo Gabriel Afolayan has pledged allegiance to 2baba’s protest using this funny image . #istandwith2baba #weMarch #recessionblues @official2baba #whodidthisshit2me #iStandwithnigeria #onevoicenigeria...
- Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest Following the cancellation of the much-publicized protest lead by Nigeria’s foremost singer, 2baba Idibia, several reactions have been trailing social...
- Must Watch! Sir Victor Uwaifo features 2Face Idibia in ‘Tupepe’ Victor Uwaifo and 2Face Idibia have come together for yet another song we are sure will be a hit. Tupepe is...
TUNJI February 8th, 2017 at 1:52 pm
2FACE IS A COWARD. I HAVE STOPPED BEING IS FAN