Watch: Police arrest 10 Tanzanian men in connection with horrific video of woman brutally flogged in public

A disturbing video of a 35-year-old woman screaming in agony while being whipped in public by a group of men in Tanzania, has been widely circulated on social media.

In the 2-minute video, the woman was lying flat on her stomach on the ground and a group of men, seemingly in a public meeting, taking turns to whip the helpless woman on the butt. At one point the pain became unbearable for the woman and she struggled to break free but instead she was held down by several men and the flogging continued.

The incident occurred on December 23, 2016, in Nyasurura area in Serengeti, Tanzania. Authorities launched investigations to ascertain authenticity of the video immediately it went viral.

Nairobi News reports Tanzania police has arrested ten suspects in connection with the brutal act. Among them was the chairman of the council of elders of the Msimbiti clan of Kinesi village, together with four of his delegates plus four men who forcefully held the woman down during the beating.

According to a statement from Tanzanian police, the woman was being punished for allegedly insulting her 55-year-old mother and denying that she was her mother. She was also accused of threatening to kill her mother through witchcraft. The mother had complained to the council of elders who then decreed that she should be flogged.

