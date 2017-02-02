Watch the moment a teenager impaled herself on a metal pole while trying to perform a slut drop

Posted February 2, 2017 4:21 pm by Comments (2)

Bonnie-Lee Brown from Sheffield, UK needed three stitches for a painful wound in her buttock and a tetanus shot to prevent infection after she stuck her butt into a metal pole. She and her friends were preparing for a night out with music in the background when she decided to do a slut drop, unknown to her, a pointy metal shoe rack was behind her and it planted itself in her soft, fleshy

2 responses to Watch the moment a teenager impaled herself on a metal pole while trying to perform a slut drop

  1. potential d.p.o February 2nd, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    rubbish. dat girl is crazy. well serves her right. only sluts do dat. mtchwww foolish girl

    

  2. amdom demmic February 2nd, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    dats how oyinbo girls mumu thierselves. if dem no careful, dem dey die like fowl… who wan waste in time for slut drop 4 naija.
    na me send am work? rubbish.

    

