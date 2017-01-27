Watch this Chinese chef bust a move as he creates an entire dish with one incredibly long piece of noodle

As far as job satisfaction goes, this Chinese chef is having the time of his life. He was filmed dancing to the beat while preparing a traditional Chinese dish out of one really long piece of noodle. The Chinese speciality dish called One Noodle is served at birthdays and is said to bring good luck and long life to those who eat it. The footage which was shared on Chinese social media site,

