White House considering asking foreign visitors for intimate details like social media info and phone contacts

Posted January 30, 2017 3:21 pm by Comments

Following President Trump’s executive order on immigration, Stephen Miller, the White House policy director revealed to officials of the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, Department of Homeland Security and others that Trump is deeply committed to the executive order and has the support of the public. On that note, Trump administration officials are discussing the possibility

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Trump details fabulous riches in White House bid US mogul Donald Trump has laid bare the details of his purported $ 10 billion riches in a 92-page disclosure...
  2. White House vows to fight media ‘tooth and nail’ over Trump attacks TVC NEWS The White House vowed on Sunday to fight the news media “tooth and nail” over what it sees...
  3. Five fake house agents rape 24-year-old girl after meeting her on social media Six suspected rapists were on Wednesday paraded at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja. It was gathered that while five...
  4. House of Reps call for the censoring of social media House of Reps members met today and apparently discussed the censorship of social media. The official twitter handle of the...
  5. Rumored Social media bill is against malicious petitioners and not social media users- Sen. Akpabio Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio says the Social media bill being proposed by the Senate is against malicious petitions which...
  6. Donald Trump announces run for the White House Property tycoon Donald Trump, one of America’s most flamboyant and outspoken billionaires, declared Tuesday he was running for the White...
  7. Budget details ready in 2 weeks –Reps House of Representatives yesterday said the National Assembly needed two weeks to work on the details of the 2016 budget....
  8. US tightens phone tracking rules The use of devices by U.S. prosecutors and some federal law enforcement agencies to track cellphone locations will now be...
  9. House of Phones – for phone/tablet repairs/unlocking/recycling etc House of Phones is a customer focused organization that is committed to providing wide variety of affordable mobile phone products...
  10. Social Media Bill: Buhari Restates Commitment To Free Speech President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the protection of free speech in keeping with democratic...

< YOHAIG home