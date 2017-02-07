Who do you think should be Nigeria’s next president? Check out this hilarious reply!
Related posts:
- Check out this hilarious reply to question asked by a Twitter user A Twitter user @MonClapped posted a tweet asking a question and another user gave this very funny reply. What would you do...
- See the hilarious reply a twitter user got after he asked Kenyan President why there is a ‘tourism levy tax’ on his pizza Twitter user Qatahar Raymond (@qataharraymond) posted a photo of his bill and cced Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, writing; “You are...
- EFCC’s hilarious reply to a Nigerian man who accused them of doing nothing As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission responded via Twitter. ...
- According to Reno Omokri… + hilarious reply by a twitter user Now see the classic reply after the cut… Brilliant advice from both sides… Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
- Hilarious reply from Rinsola Abiola to a Twitter user Rinsola Abiola is one of the daughters of late businessman, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) and a member APC Board of...
- See Super Eagles player, Leon Balogun’s hilarious reply to a fan who wanted to turn him to ‘father Christmas’ Super Eagles and FSV Mainz defender, Leo Balogun, took to his Instagram page to reveal a letter sent to him...
- Check out Mayd’s sweet reply to a rude Instagram follower The non-fan said ‘f**k this dude’ and he replied ‘God bless you. No time for Clapback I guess. Nice. This...
- Check out this Hilarious conversation *Man: Marry me?**Woman: Do you have a flat?**Man: No*.*Woman: Do you have a* *Camry car?**Man: No.**Woman: How much is your...
- Check out this hilarious Google translate…lol This is so hilarious! So a LIB reader, who is Edo received a text from her husband who is Yoruba,...
- Lol. Check out this hilarious resignation letter… When you are so angry and want to blast your boss but can’t express yourself…lol Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
What do you think?