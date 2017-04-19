‘Whoever has reasons why the money hidden in Ikoyi Apartment should not be forfeited to the FG should appear before Court’ – EFCC

A week ago, the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government led the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to storm a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four – bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne road Ikoyi, Lagos, where a find of foreign currencies and Naira notes to the tune of $ 43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m was uncovered. The operation followed a whistle

