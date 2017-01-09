Why buy furniture abroad? Grant Quartermaine:Proudly Nigerian, International quality

Do you need high quality home and office furniture? Are you in the search of exquisite and unusual pieces of furniture?GrantQuartermaine (GQ) is your one stop shop!

Grant Quartermaine ensures that you need not go abroad when you can get durable, stylish, quality, affordable, unique and one of a kind furniture pieces here in Nigeria.

We have products to suit every budget. Our clientele ranges from private individuals to professionals, from small scale businesses to large corporations and multinationals.

We design, produce &market the following:
• Fitted Kitchen Cabinets
• Walk-in Closets and Wardrobes.
• Bedroom (Home & Hotel) Furniture
• Office Furniture  and Desking Solution
• Victorian Pieces
• Unusual Pieces.
What are you waiting for? Maximize your space and get International quality furniture at reasonable prices.

Walk into our showroom at 12,OkoAwo street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Call us on +234-(0)9087089680, +234-(0)9087089679, +234-(0)8027194202

Visit our website at www.grantquartermaine.com or contact us for a FREE quote today at info@grantquartermaine.com.

Grant Quartermaine….Incredible Value. Impeccable Style….

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

