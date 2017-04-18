With Timaya, Olamide, Omawumi and more, Glo holds mega music tour in Awka with loudest bang

Posted April 18, 2017 8:21 am by Comments

Foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, last Saturday held its Mega Music Nationwide Tour in Awka, Anambra State,  with multiple  waves of musical explosions that kept young residents of the prime Eastern city elated and energised. The music concert held at the Marble Arch Event Centre paraded a galaxy of stars from the nation’s music and Nollywood industries. It proved to be a perfect

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Runtown to perform across 27 Nigerian cities in the 2017 Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour Fresh off a world tour where he performed at sold out concerts at major venues like Indigo 02 Arena in...
  2. Glo’s Mega shows hold in Awka, PH Nigeria’s biggest corporate promoter of entertainment, Globacom, has announced the commencement date and venues of the maiden editions of its...
  3. ?2baba, Olamide, others storm Lagos for music concert Nigeria’s biggest music concert, Star Music The Trek, will hold a spectacular finale in Lagos this weekend at Eagle club,...
  4. The Music Tour The Music Tour, better known as T.M.T.,is proudly supported by Bigi Drinks and brought to you by NelsonJack. T.M.T. is...
  5. Mega Stars Promise Nigerians Unforgettable Fun As Glo Mega shows Debut on Easter Saturday   Nigeria’s most spectacular music stars have vowed to make the forthcoming Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour the best entertainment...
  6. Pictures From The Nigerian Society Of Engineers General Meeting In Awka Photos from The All Nigerian Society of Engineers General Meeting in Awka Awka, the capital city of Anambra State has...
  7. Olamide joins Omawumi, Waje, others for Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert By Ayo Onikoyi Popular rapper Olamide has joined the long line up of A-list artists scheduled to perform at Alibaba’s...
  8. Mercy Johnson Dances & Shakes Her Backside At Glo Music Tour In Awka (Pics, Video) VIDEO:Mercy Johnson Twerks Her Gigantic Backside & Shutdown The Glo Mega Music Tour Awka http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/04/videomercy-johnson-twerks-her-gigantic.html [ url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H_VnNy91Co[/url]...
  9. Eva Alordiah, Pepenazi, Anusiobi Itfranklyn & Many Others to Storm Anambra State Awka for Slimshady invasion3.0 On Feb 10 This *February* brings entertainment at its peak, something you’ve never seen nor experienced in the history of entertainment. It’s the...
  10. Pretty Hot! Mercy Johnson, Ebube Nwagbo @ The Glo Mega Music Tour Last Nite The Glo Mega Music Tour in Akwa stopped yesterday in Akwa and Mercy Johnson and Ebube Nwagbo where there. Aren’t...

< YOHAIG home