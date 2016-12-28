Woman dies on her first wedding anniversary, husband mourns her

Posted December 28, 2016 12:21 am by Comments

Woman dies on her first wedding anniversary, husband mourns her

A heartbroken man, Kamal Effendi, took to social media to mourn his beautiful wife pictured above with him, who died Tuesday, Dec. 27th,  which was meant to be their first wedding anniversary. He wrote:

“Somewhat everything feels like a dream, a temporary moment of reverie; thoughts floating with feet not quite on the ground and head is way above the clouds. Of all days, Allah decided to take you today, on our first wedding anniversary. Who would ever thought, on the very same date after 365 days; that same hand I first time held now would be my last time to hold. You are still as beautiful as I could remember, your soft hands and your fair skin, they never changed. 

The same kiss that was once felt hot because of the flush now as cold as ice. I could not bear leaving you alone. I want to stay, but I have to accept we two now no longer exist in the same world with different time, different currency. I am pretty sure your place is better than mine. 

Nairabet.com

If you were still here today, you know how much I will spoil you with love on our anniversary. The present that I spent time making now is for myself to keep, but it’s okay, we already make a promise, when you in heaven, please look for me, I’ll be waiting for you too. You will always be my first love and truest soul mate. Happy first anniversary sayang, much love from a far, I love you, always. Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours”.

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. So Sweet! Omoni Oboli’s Husband is Celebrating their 15th Wedding Anniversary with the release of this Book We just love love! Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today....
  2. Toyin Aimahku- Johnson & Husband Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary The duo tied the knot on the 8th of July 2013 and today makes it their 2nd year wedding anniversary....
  3. Victoria Beckham posts loving tribute to husband David on their 16th wedding anniversary 41-year-old fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a touching photo of the couple surrounded by their beautiful children Brooklyn, 16, Romeo,...
  4. Actor Van Vicker Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Wedding Photo The talented actor in his happy mood celebrates his 13years wedding anniversary and shares his wedding throwback photo with his...
  5. Sinach & Husband Celebrate 2nd Year Wedding Anniversary The Gospel Singer who got married to her husband on June 28, 2014 is celebrating her wedding anniversary today, she...
  6. Blogger Laila Ijeoma Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary (Photo) Renown Blogger Laila Ijeoma Obiagwu whom I am proud to call friend today celebrates her 8th wedding anniversary. Laila shared...
  7. Dolapo Sijuwade & Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary Wow it’s one year already? Media personality Dolapo Sijuwade and her husband are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today after...
  8. Basketmouth & Wife Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary The ace comedian took to his Instagram to pen lovely words to his wife as they celebrate their 6th wedding...
  9. Dance Queen Kaffy & her husband, Joseph Ameh celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Two Children after, Dance Queen, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh aka Kaffy and her husband, Joseph Ameh, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary...
  10. Omotola Ekeinde Celebrates Husband On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary Omotola and her Pilot husband are celebrating their 19thwedding anniversary today, 23rd of March, 2014. The day also doubles as...

< YOHAIG home