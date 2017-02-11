Woman in Bayelsa poisons her two children over her husband’s failure to provide for them last Christmas

Posted February 11, 2017 5:21 pm by Comments

32 year old Helen Okwata Azibabeh, pictured above, is currently in a prison in Bayelsa state after she forced her two children, one year old Gloria and two year old son Innocent, to drink Parafox, a popular herbicide used for curbing weeds, just because their father failed to provide Christmas clothing for them last year. Azibabeh committed the act in Kolo, Ogbia Local Government area,

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Christmas: Police provide all-round security As Nigerians brace-up for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Police have put in place a robust security arrangement. The...
  2. Woman allegedly killed husband on Christmas day for his inability to provide According to Facebook user, Prince Uchenna Ahanotu, a woman killed her husband by stabbing him because he could not provide...
  3. Pictured! I Killed My Father Because He Caused The Death Of My Children And Two Husbands- 31-Year Old Lady The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Glory Dan, 31, over the murder of her 75-year-old father, Mr....
  4. Landlord bags five months imprisonment for failure to provide toilet, kitchen facilities An Ikole Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sealed a residential building at Odo Ayedun, Ekiti, over landlord’s failure to provide toilet...
  5. US based couple found dead during Christmas after brother poisons them A Facebook user, Aremo Oriola who is based in Brooklyn New York, shared the sad story of a Liberian couple...
  6. Hey BellaNaijarians, 400 Children got a Christmas Gift thanks to YOU! BellaNaija & Slum2School Africa in Epe Since BellaNaija launched almost 10 years ago, we consistently support various non-profits by creating awareness and providing media exposure for...
  7. A Christmas to Remember! Bethesda Gives Back to Vulnerable Children During a Fun-Filled Day of Activities | December 12th This December, Bethesda Child Support Agency plans to give 1,000 Bethesda children, their guardians and caregivers, a unique and joyous Christmas experience!...
  8. Merry Christmas Nairalanders! May all you guys have a wonderful Christmas. Remember this is a season of love and for giving. So make...
  9. South African Woman Poisons Her Private Part To Kill Cheating Husband (Pic) A South African has been charged to court for allegedly lacing her private part with rat poison to kill her...
  10. Tragedy in Bayelsa as car crushes woman, three children Residents of the Sagbama local Government area of Bayelsa were at the weekend thrown into mourning as a car crushed...

< YOHAIG home