Woman in Bayelsa poisons her two children over her husband’s failure to provide for them last Christmas

32 year old Helen Okwata Azibabeh, pictured above, is currently in a prison in Bayelsa state after she forced her two children, one year old Gloria and two year old son Innocent, to drink Parafox, a popular herbicide used for curbing weeds, just because their father failed to provide Christmas clothing for them last year. Azibabeh committed the act in Kolo, Ogbia Local Government area,