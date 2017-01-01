Woman whose husband attacked and stabbed her in her private part speaks from hospital bed

Posted January 1, 2017 9:21 pm by Comments

Woman whose husband attacked and stabbed her in her private part speaks from hospital bed

Ifeoma Ojiakor whose husband beat her and attacked her private part with a broken bottle on Dec. 24th (read here) took to Facebook to tell her sad story. Read below…

This is unacceptable This is my Ifeoma okeke Ojiakor story. Saddest Christmas ever!!! Lying down in pains on my hospital bed I’m writing this with tears flowing my eyes. I could remember on d 24th night I made a post on facebook sending out special greetings to everyone with d hope of having a merry Christmas with family,friends, and loved ones
My husband by name Mr Victor ojiakor was always fond of hitting me at any slightest provocation and this issue has been resolved at so many police stations..whenever I report d beating escapades they wud settle us at the police station and he wud be asked to sign undertaking never to hit me anymore.He has even hit me at his village in d presence of his mother and father then reason being that he accused me of having an affair with his brother..His parents settled it after which he promised never to hit me again we reconciled mostly because of the kids ..after we returned back to lagos he hit me again while I was pregnant for our third child that I began to bleed.i was rushed to the hospital by neighbours before my mum was called to d hospital …the case was reported at the ministry of women affairs at alausa ikeja where he was invited and there promised never to repeat such again…now the height of this happened on d 25th of December he came back home at about 6.30pm and started accusing me of sleeping with his boy (a 16yr old boy…can you imagine?)he didn’t even wait for me to say a word he pounced on me and started beating me up with sticks,machete, bottle,e.t.c he said he was going to kill me and nothing would happen ..he also stabbed the said boy with a machete don’t knw d boy’s where about now…after beating me up for a sin I didn’t commit he locked me up and held me hostage seizing my phone for 2 days. .nobody knw wat was happening to me I collapsed honestly I taught I would never survive this..I just kept pleading with him each passing day to pls tk me to the hospital before I die he refused telling me that he wanted to render me useless I jst kept crying until I told him to tk me to a pastor that was when he pushed me into his car n drove me to a place it was there that I pleaded with d prophetess to help me ..the prophetess on seeing my condition then adviced him to take me to d hospital for immediate treatment that was how I was taken to d hospital on getting there I pleaded with d doctor to use her phone to call my sister who in turn informed my mum and they started rushing to the hospital. .at d hospital immediately he sensed that I might have reached my family he started dragging me,removed d drip from my hand I was crying out for help immediately my mum entered d hospital he ran away ..at the moment I am in my mums place with my 3 kids. ..2 boys and a 3months old baby girl…d matter was charged to court and he was granted bail of 250,000naira…why I am left to wallow in pains for no offense I committed all because I married a heartless man and was enduring all these because of my kids and the society who kept telling me to forgive that he is my husband and he would change ….look at my life now!how I wish I left this marriage since!Happy new year everyone!

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos: Police arrest woman who attacked her husband with a cutlass in Ogun state for planning to marry a second wife The Ogun state police command have arrested Oluwakemi Etu (pictured above) who attacked her  husband, Kehinde Etu, and left him...
  2. Photo of woman who set husband’s manhood ablaze + pic of the man in hospital Pictured above right is 36 year old Mrs. Bukola Olusegun Ogidiolu who set her husband ablaze on Valentine’s day at...
  3. My husband denied me sex for 10 years, woman tells court A 46-year-old business woman, Mrs Funmilayo Adedeji, told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday that her husband had...
  4. Woman stabs her husband to death during a Christmas houseparty, in front of guests A 27 year old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she stabbed her 26 year old husband...
  5. Woman took less than a minute to deliver her baby herself at hospital entrance while husband searched for a place to park A UK couple, Jessica Stubbins and her husband Tom have described the moment they welcomed their baby girl named Lucy...
  6. Woman’s Husband Poured Hot Water Into Her Private Parts In Kenya (Photos) Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2016/10/27/this-womans-husband-poured-hot-water-into-her-private-parts/ Sometimes, romance goes sour, and the devil takes control. This Kenyan woman, Catherine Wakere, had hot water poured...
  7. Eleven-day-old infant battling pneumonia in hospital stabbed in head by an adult patient A 10 day old infant who is battling pneumonia has been stabbed in the head with a 12inch knife by...
  8. Photo: Woman gets the beating of her life for visiting her son who lives with her ex-husband This lady is accusing her ex-husband of beating her up in front of their son. She made the allegation  on Facebook this...
  9. Woman allegedly kills husband in Ogun The police in Ogun have arrested a woman, Omolara Abosede for allegedly killing her husband, Sodiq Dauda. The suspect who...
  10. Woman beaten by her step-daughter in Kebbi State A woman was reportedly beaten by her stepdaughter in Kebbi State. It wasn’t the first time, she had been previously beaten by...

< YOHAIG home