Wow! Checkout these photos of a lady with her sister and mother
Posted January 3, 2017 8:21 am by admin Comments
Twitter user, BadCay shared photos of herself, her sister and their mom and captioned it “My mom, my sister and I are twins, lol” Can you pick who the mother is in these photos? See more photos after the cut…
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
Related posts:
- Before & After Photos: Lady narrates her sister’s domestic abuse story IG User jazzle_meli shared these before and after photos of her sister, along with a narration of the alleged domestic...
- “Love Without Money Na 419”: Linda Ikeji’s Sister Gets New Car As 18th Birthday Gift Linda Ikeji’s younger sister Sandra turned a year older recently and received as her birthday gift, a Porshe Carrera. The...
- When a mother & her daughter are both Barristers & Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (photos) Oma, one of the daughters of former Imo State governor Ikedi Ohakim, was in November 2016 called to the Nigerian...
- These girls’ ageless mother is usually mistaken for their sister. Question is, who is the mother in the photos? These photos of a beautiful and ageless mother and her equally gorgeous daughters have gone viral on the internet. Can...
- Adorable alert! Photos of Geraldine Iheme’s twin sister’s cute twins Jacqui Imananagha, twin sister of author and former BBA Rep Geraldine Iheme, welcomed a set of twins recently. Here are...
- Graphic photos: Mother of a set of triplet murdered in Rivers state A mother of a set of triplet simply identified as Mrs Amadi was murdered at her home in Rumuekini a...
- Stunning New Photos Of Toke Makinwa’s Lookalike Sister, Ope Ope Makinwa is Toke Makinwa’s elder sister. She is a mother of one. Their other siblings include; Ronke their eldest...
- Woman hacks mother-in-law to death with an ax, says Satan asked her to also kill her mother and sister Caroline Wanjiku has confessed to hacking her mother-in-law Ann Nyambura to death in Kiambu county. She said that Satan had...
- Aww Lady Celebrates 3 Years Of Donating A Kidney To Her Sister (Photos) Love always win and family is everything. The lady (in braids) shared the testimony on her page thanking God that...
- Mother’s Day Excitement! Nadia Buari Shares Adorable Photos of her Pregnancy Glow A couple of months ago Ghollywood actress Nadia Buari confirmed that she had had twins, an exciting piece of information that...
What do you think?