Wow! FCMB thrills young Nigerians with cash prizes in the FCMB Flexx #BankingOnLove Promo

Leading financial institution, First City Monument Bank, is delightingholders of its youth banking account Flexx with cash prizes throughout the month of love, February.In the promo tagged #BankingOnLove, 1o customers will each win N10,000 every week in February. That’s a total of 40 customers who will be rewarded! Already, 10 winners have emerged in the promo, which kicked off on 01 February