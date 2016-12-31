X MANIA 2016

Posted December 31, 2016 7:21 am by Comments

X MANIA 2016

2016 is not over yet. We have carefully curated the events, individuals and sectors of the economy that made a remarkable impact. This edition is a good summary of how connected popular culture is with governance.

This edition is also an ode to Nigerian designers and the fashion industry. As we celebrate the superlative few in various sectors with world class portraits, we hope this encourages us all to put in the work to better ourselves and in turn serve a greater purpose.

On the cover is Jidenna and Supermodel Uju Marshall. They share ideals we believe is the future of role modelling in Nigeria. Find out more inside.

Winasbet.com

Cover
Photography Kelechi Amadi Obi
Creative Direction Godson Ukaegbu
Stylist for Jidenna SB Youme
Stylist for Uju Marshall Godson Ukaegbu
Jidenna wears Kamsit Charles
Uju wears IamIsigo

BeautyMania
Photography Kelechi Amadi Obi
Stylist Godson Ukaegbu
Makeup Bimpe Onakoya
Models Funke Williams & Bukola Odebiyi

Superlatives
Photography Kelechi Amadi Obi
Creative Direction Godson Ukaegbu
Interiors Agatha’s Interiors
Makeup: ALEX @lu_chi

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Minnie Dlamini covers the Awards Issue of Mania Magazine Mania magazine’s sophomore Awards Issue is again in collaboration with the prestigious Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards as it goes...
  2. Designer Ituen Bassey covers January issue of Mania magazine Ituen Bassey covers Mania magazine celebration issue as the mag unfolds into the New Year (right). With beauty the magazine...
  3. TV Gal Vimbai covers Mania magazine – The Travel Issue Big Brother Africa star, Zimbabwean born Vimbai Mutinhiri covers the new issue of Mania magazine – the travel edition. Vimbai...
  4. Kelechi Amadi-Obi photography Workshop (August 22-25 2016) Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a seasoned fine artist has over the years entertained the world with his globally acclaimed commercial and artistic...
  5. Kelechi Amadi Turns A Pillow Seller He Met While Shooting Jidenna In Lagos To A Model Another Olajumoke In The Making? Photographer Kelechi Amadi Showcases Pillow Seller He Discovered While Shooting Jidenna On Broad Street Lagos...
  6. Omoni Oboli ,Tracy and Treasure Daniels Covers House Of Maliq Magazine August Edition 2016 This is one of Maliq’s most beautiful cover……BEAUTIFUL! Love the Goth look on the right! CREDIT  Photography by – Studio24...
  7. Ini Edo Is Fierce In New Photos Shot By Kelechi Amadi-Obi Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been teasing her Instagram followers with new photos for a couple of days. For the...
  8. She’s a Rising Star! Efe Irele Releases New Promo Photos | Kelechi Amadi-Obi Photography If you looks familiar, it’s because she is. Efe Irele played the love interest in the music video of Adekunle...
  9. The Lady Behind LFDW! Omoyemi Akerele covers Style MANIA Magazine Lawyer turned stylist, now one of Nigeria’s leading fashion entrepreneurs – Omoyemi Akerele (Founder of the Lagos Fashion & Design Week/CEO...
  10. Adebayo Oke-Lawal set to launch Young. Nigerian. Free. photography project   He isreferred to as the knight of all trades and a master of it all. The young talented creative...

< YOHAIG home