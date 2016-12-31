X MANIA 2016
2016 is not over yet. We have carefully curated the events, individuals and sectors of the economy that made a remarkable impact. This edition is a good summary of how connected popular culture is with governance.
This edition is also an ode to Nigerian designers and the fashion industry. As we celebrate the superlative few in various sectors with world class portraits, we hope this encourages us all to put in the work to better ourselves and in turn serve a greater purpose.
On the cover is Jidenna and Supermodel Uju Marshall. They share ideals we believe is the future of role modelling in Nigeria. Find out more inside.
Cover
Photography Kelechi Amadi Obi
Creative Direction Godson Ukaegbu
Stylist for Jidenna SB Youme
Stylist for Uju Marshall Godson Ukaegbu
Jidenna wears Kamsit Charles
Uju wears IamIsigo
BeautyMania
Photography Kelechi Amadi Obi
Stylist Godson Ukaegbu
Makeup Bimpe Onakoya
Models Funke Williams & Bukola Odebiyi
Superlatives
Photography Kelechi Amadi Obi
Creative Direction Godson Ukaegbu
Interiors Agatha’s Interiors
Makeup: ALEX @lu_chi
