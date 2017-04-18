You can’t cheat on a girlfriend, You only cheat on wives – Reno Omokri says
Posted April 18, 2017 8:21 am by admin Comments
According to Reno Omokri, sex with a girlfriend is itself cheating as sex is exclusively for marriage. You agree with him?
What do you think?