You won’t believe how this lady ruined her marriage on a game show

Posted January 8, 2017

It’s an old video but mehn…it’s one of those videos that just leaves you speechless. She said she was still in love with an ex when she married her husband, said she believed she should have married her ex and admitted having sex with someone else while married. Wow, lady! Two weeks after this episode was shot, Lauren and her husband Frank divorced. They were married for two years at the time. They have since divorced. Watch above and then watch the full video after the cut…

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

