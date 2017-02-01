Zahra Buhari’s wedding was modest, pictures are deceptive- Femi Adesina

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Zahra Buhari's December wedding to Ahmed Indimi, at the presidential villa, as a very modest on. In a recent radio interview, Femi who was the Master of Ceremony at Zahra's wedding luncheon, said pictures from the wedding are deceptive as the wedding was not extravagant.

    Dss! get zahra buhari arrested now for her hate autrances in 2016 against non islam arrest and proscute her now or is she above the law if you are not working for only those in islam and showing hate for christians arrest even el-fai and sutan of sokoto inclusive to prove you really securing the life of all nigerians

