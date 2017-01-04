Zimbabwean prostitutes strips and beat up man who refused to pay them after sex

3 Zimbabwean prostitutes stripped and beat up a man who refused to pay them after he had sex with them at various times. According to H-Metro who obtained the photos, the unidentified man was beaten up on New Year’s day at Gal Court located at corner Eighth Street and Samora, Machel Avenue, Zimbabwe by the ladies who took turns to beat and insult him while throwing used condoms at him..

According to one of the prostitutes, Tatenda, the man refused to pay after he had sex with her. Another of her colleague who heard his voice said he also didn’t pay him the day he had oral sex with her.

“This man hooked me along Samora Machel Avenue and we agreed US$ 5 for a short time and upon asking for my money after we undressed, he promised to pay after sex,”  I agreed unaware that he is a liar and my roommate recognized his voice since we are divided by a curtain and informed me that he did it to her on Boxing Day. He assaulted me after I took his clothes refusing to let him to leave the room and my friends joined me in trying to get paid. We do not extort clients at this flat but such kind of clients who come here without money for training are not welcome, we are here for money to keep our kids going,” she said.

