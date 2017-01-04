Zimbabwean prostitutes strips and beat up man who refused to pay them after sex

3 Zimbabwean prostitutes stripped and beat up a man who refused to pay them after he had sex with them at various times. According to H-Metro who obtained the photos, the unidentified man was beaten up on New Year’s day at Gal Court located at corner Eighth Street and Samora, Machel Avenue, Zimbabwe by the ladies who took turns to beat and insult him while throwing used condoms at him..

According to one of the prostitutes, Tatenda, the man refused to pay after he had sex with her. Another of her colleague who heard his voice said he also didn’t pay him the day he had oral sex with her.