Abacha’s Daughter Fatima Cries Out “I Did Not Choose To Be Sani Abacha’s Daughter”
Posted January 1, 2017 4:34 am by admin Comments
Fatima for years now has been bullied online because of the ‘sins’ of her Father…But she says she was not the head of state and did not receive any monthly salary…LOL Not ashamed to say that she is one of my best friends and she rocks!
Related posts:
- Wedding in the air: pictures of President Buhari’s daughter, Fatima and her to-be husband Fatima who is president Buhari’s second daughter, will be getting married to her fiance, Malam Gimba Yau Kumo (former MD...
- Pre-Wedding Photo Of President Buhari’s Daughter, Fatima, And Her Husband-To-Be President Buhari’s second daugher, Hajiya Fatima Muhammadu Buhari and Malam Ya’u Gimba Kumo will be getting married on Friday, October...
- President Buhari marries off his daughter, Fatima President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, formally married off his daughter, Fatima, to Malam Yau Gimba Kumo in Daura, his home...
- Profile of the man who seeks Buhari’s daughter’s hand, Fatima in marriage As one of Buhari’s daughters, Fatima weds her fiancé today, here is the profile of the man who has cornered...
- Beauty and brain! Meet Fatima, the lovely daughter of Kano State Governor (photos) Fatima Abdullahi Ganduje is just not another pretty face, the daughter of Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is...
- Pres. Buhari’s daughter,Fatima, set to wed this Friday One of President Buhari’s daughter, Fatima, will be getting married to her fiancé, Gimba Kumo, this Friday October 28th in...
- VIDEO: Fatima Buhari’s wedding in Daura The wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second daughter, Fatima, took place on Friday, in Daura, Katsina state. Many dignitaries, including...
- Fatima & Salihu’s Stylish & Sweet Pre-Wedding Shoot in Dubai Fatima Harini Maiyaki and Salihu Dasuki are both smart, stylish and oh-so in love. Salihu, the groom-to-be, is an Assistant Professor of Computing at American...
- Reason Fatima Buhari Became 4th Wife Revealed.. OH NO!!! According to the TheCapital.Ng and Unknown to many people, Fatima Buhari who got married to a former Managing...
- Lovely photos from the wedding fatiha of Zara Fatima Shagari, daughter of former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Sen Kwankwaso and other dignataries attended the wedding fatiha of Fatima Zara, daughter of former...
What do you think?