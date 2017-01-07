Actor Daniella Okeke Gushes Over Her Man As He Gifts Her A Car…
Posted January 7, 2017
Actress Daniella Okeke posted this few minutes ago thanking her man for the gift of a brand new car……did you say Recession?What Recession?
