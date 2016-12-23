Actor Empress Njamah Releases Lovely Christmas Photos
Posted December 23, 2016 10:34 am by admin Comments
Nollywood actor Empress says you should start this festive season Loving yourself and the rest will fall into place…..
Related posts:
- Empress Njamah’s Brother, Actor John Njamah Weds Cameroonian Girlfriend (Pics) Nigerian actor cum movie director, John Njamah, also brother to actress Empress Njamah has wedded his girlfriend, Agwi Tangi. Their...
- Curvy Actress, Empress Njamah, Looks Enchanting In New Photos Nollywood actress and philanthropist Empress Njamah just released these new set of thrilling and stunning photos. The very beautiful actress...
- Empress Njamah Stuns In Police Uniform For A Movie Role (Photos) Nollywood star, Empress Njamah in her latest movie, Black Widow plays the role of a chief investigator in the Nigerian...
- Empress Njamah Celebrates Her Birthday At IDP Camp In Abuja (Photos) The Nollywood actress recently celebrated her birthday at the IDP camp in Abuja. She shared food, clothesm wheel chair and...
- Actress Empress Njamah goes on Summer Holiday with her Mother Nollywood actress Empress Njamah is currently on holiday and she has been updating fans about her trip via social media....
- Empress Njamah Stuns In Red Dress As She Attends Her Friend’s Bridal Shower Party Nollywood super actress Empress Njamah attended her friend’s bridal shower party on Friday night in stunning Red Dress. Gorgeous lady....
- Actress Empress Njamah Accused Of Bleaching (Pics) Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has come under huge criticism of late after one of her recent photos shows the actress...
- Why I love the less privileged – Empress Njamah Nollywood diva and controversial actress, Empress Njamah, has carved a niche for herself by indulging in so many humanitarian activities....
- Empress Njamah Gets Honoured For Her Charity Works!! Talk about giving, talk about being there for the needy, talk about working for the needy (when you have to...
- Oh Dear! Empress Njamah Posts Some Throwback Photos Of Rukky Sanda Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog...
What do you think?