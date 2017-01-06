Actor Ibinabo Fiberesima Explains Why She Is Leaving Her Old IG Handle For A New One
Posted January 6, 2017 10:34 am by admin Comments
This message is for the actress’ fans who are monitoring spirits on Instagram… I just checked…189 followers and she isnt following anyone yet…Ah abeg i cannot waste my Follow. Make i go unfollow the old one kiakia!..lol
Related posts:
- Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Shares Lovely Independence Day Photos The actress shared lovely Independence photosfrom Gombe where she’s directing a new movie.. More below https://www.instagram.com/p/BLA6e9IjoGf/ Nairaland...
- “I wore Ankara and they want to eat me raw…I promoted Africa with my Attire” – Ibinabo Fiberesima Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima‘s AMVCA 2016 outfit got quite a lot of buzz and while a lot of people like...
- Actress Chika Ike Attacked By Fans On Her Handle Because Of Photo Actress Chike Ike posted this lovely photo and her fans came on to preach……This photo is lovely abeg and i...
- Ibinabo Fiberesima visits Gombe state for the weekend Top Nollywood actress and former president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ibinabo Fiberesima is presently having a swell time...
- Ibinabo Fiberesima thanks God for not giving up on her Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima is thanking God for not giving up on her and interceding in her life. She does have...
- Makeup Free Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Visits Orphanage In Gombe State (Photos) The actress is in Gombe state right now at an orphanage . Another Photo below Source:http://www.flexygist.com/2016/09/24/photos-actress-ibinabo-fiberisima-visits-orphanage-in-gombe-state/ Nairaland...
- Ibinabo Fiberesima & Her Sons At The Installation Of Her Dad As Chief In Okrika Star actress Ibinabo Fiberesima today stepped out with her cute sons at the installation of her dad as Chief and...
- Ibinabo Fiberesima stripped of her AGN Presidency According to reports, Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has been stripped of her position as President of the Actors Guild of...
- Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima’s bail application denied Looks like the actress and mother of three will really spend years in prison over a car accident in 2005...
- Ibinabo Fiberesima thanks God that She was Granted Bail Ibinabo Fiberesima was granted bail by the court of appeal this past week, and she posted a photo of her...
What do you think?