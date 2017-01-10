Actor Seun Sean Jimoh Weds -Photos.
After an elaborate traditional wedding, Nollywood Yoruba actor, Seun Sean Jimoh wedded his fiancée, Olatokunbo on January 7, 2017 in Lagos. Adeniyi Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, Sunkanmi Omobolanle and a host of others. Photos from kemiashefonlovehaven.
