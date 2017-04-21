Actress Nkiru Sylvanus Is A Year Older Today…
Posted April 21, 2017 10:34 pm by admin Comments
WOW So many birthdays and Anniversaries today! Happy Birthday to the woman who changed Nollywood with her crying roles….#awesome
Related posts:
- Self Crush: ‘I was born beautiful’ – Nkiru Sylvanus says as she turns a year older Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus is a year older, today, April 21, 2017. In celebration of her special day, the former...
- Actress Nuella Njubigbo Is A Year Older Today.. Happy Birthday to her…...
- Fast rising actress Chizzy Alichi releases new pics as she turns a year older Fast rising Nollywood starlet Chizzy Alichi is a year older today, 23rd December. The graduate of Agricultural Engineering from Enugu...
- SETTLING DOWN IS A THING OF THE MIND–NOLLYWOOD DIVA NKIRU SYLVANUS From acting to politics, Nollywood star, Nkiru Sylvanus has seen it all. Her foray into the political arena notwithstanding, she...
- I cannot live a day without you- Super Eagles player Moses Simon tells wife, Ibukunoluwa, as she turns a year older today Moses took to his IG page to wish his wife, Ibukunoluwa, a happy birthday today. He wrote “There is nothing...
- LIB Exclusive: Nkiru Sylvanus denies marrying Oge Okoye’s ex in new interview In this interview sent exclusively to LIB, Nkiru Sylvanus opens up about her relationship with Oge Okoye’s ex-husband, Stanley Duru,...
- Actress Grace Amah shares new photos as she turns a year older The actress shared these beautiful new photos to celebrate her birthday today February 23rd. Happy birthday to her. More pics...
- Veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi turns a year older today…. Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Zainab Ajayi is a year older today. Not sure how old she turned but she’s in...
- Regina Askia celebrates her mother and daughter as they turn a year older Actress, Regina Askia shared photos of her mom and daughter who both turned a year older today, on her Facebook...
- Iyanya’s Boo, Freda Francis Is Also A Year Older Today So many July babies. Iyanya’s heartthrob and Ceo of Oasis Medspa, Freda Francis is also a year older today. Freda...
What do you think?