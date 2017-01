Students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which was shut about seven months ago, have been told to prepare for resumption by month end. Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who announced this on Friday, said he had closed ranks with his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, to break the logjam in the interest of stakeholders. LAUTECH is