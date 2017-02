The ” Wenger Out”protest was in full swing yesterday after Arsenal’s game against Chelsea. Furious Arsenal fans have had enough after Chelsea defeat..Chelsea opened the scoring just 13 minutes after kick-off with Marcos Alonso. Eden Hazard doubled the lead with a beautiful run during second half and Cesc Fabregas made it 3-0 after an unbelievable blunder by Petr Cech. Olivier Giroud