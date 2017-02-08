Basketmouth Covers OnoBello.com ‘Special Men’s Issue’
Ono Bello’s first issue for 2017 has Nigeria’s biggest comedy export- Basketmouth. Not only is Basket mouth a megastar in Nigeria, he is the new face of African comedy, which is why expectations are sky-high for the ‘Basketmouth Live’ show holding on Valentine’s day in London. *Beautiful cover!
