Bella Hadid is finally ready to talk about her split from The Weeknd. The 20-year-old model covers the latest issue of Teen Vogue, and talks about their breakup in November for the first time. Bella clearly still has warm feelings when it comes to her ex.”I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,” she says of the 26-year-old “Starboy” singer. “Sometimes you want to be sad about it