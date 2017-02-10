Big Brother Naija: Tboss And Cocoice Have Formed A Team?
Posted February 10, 2017
Did you people watch Tboss Tell Cocoice She Is The Only One She Can Trust In The House?.. I dont trust Tboss at all and i think Coco should be careful… what do you think?
What do you think?