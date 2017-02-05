Big Brother Naija -The Eviction Is Now!
Posted February 5, 2017 7:34 pm by admin Comments
Soma,Efe and Miyonse up for eviction..Please update as you watch and/or Notice anything…. Beautiful Musician Seyi Shay will hit the big brother stage Live today. It starts just about….NOW! Lets go! Youtube LIVE LINK
Related posts:
- Big Brother Naija : 3 Housemates up for eviction Miyonse, Efe and Soma have been nominated for eviction on Sunday from the on-going Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show....
- Watch As Miyonse Finally Got Down With T-Boss In Big Brother Naija (Video) Big Brother Naija Housemate Miyonse, has finally fulfilled his wish of getting down with sexy lady of the House, Tboss....
- Big Brothe Naija: Miyonse, Soma and Efe Up for Eviction this week After a week of excitement and a mock eviction which shook the housemates and brought some of them to tears,...
- Big Brother Naija Kicks Off! The Most Anticipated Reality Show, Big Brother Naija Starts This Weekend | Sunday, January 22We just have a night away...
- BBNaija: Who goes home tonight …As Seyi Shay performs at live eviction show With the clock ticking towards the first real eviction of one or...
- Judges Put 10 Contestants Up for Eviction at the Nigerian Idol Season 5 Eviction Show! Nigerian Idol Season 5 is still on and contestants have been facing the heat as evictions have started. Recently, 10...
- Residents Protest Eviction Notice By Rivers Government Residents of some waterfront communities in Rivers State have come out in their numbers to protest the eviction notice given...
- Big Brother Naija In South Africa Brouhaha.. Big Brother Naija 2017 is currently ongoing but sadly/interestingly,the Live show is holding in South Africa…. And Nigerians are being...
- Eviction scare heats up #BBNaija house After the emotional campaigns by Big Brother Naija housemates that saw ThinTallTony striping naked before everyone in the house, the...
- Meet Big Brother Naija Housemate, Thin Tall Tony’s Beautiful Wife And Kids (Pics) Here are beautiful photos of Big Brother Nigeria housemate Thin Tall Tony, his wife of 3 years and two lovely...
What do you think?