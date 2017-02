LOL….. Scheduled to hit the cinemas on Feb. 10, the casts of the movie ‘Blogger’s Wife’ has categorised it as a movie with deep storyline and full of moral lessons.The movie tells the story of a male blogger (Deyemi Okanlawon) whose power was his internet-enabled laptop; his downfall is almost his wife and his weapon, sex. The quest to overcome his challenges and meet his wife’s