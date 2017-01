The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Obazee’s sack comes about 48 hours after implementation of his agency’s law led to the exit of Nigeria’s most influential Christian cleric, Enoch Adeboye.Mr. Adeboye resigned as the general overseer of the Redeemed Church in Nigeria on Saturday, but retained