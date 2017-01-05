Comedian Alibaba’s Explains Epic Kiss With Wife..LOL
Posted January 5, 2017 7:34 pm by admin Comments
Cant see their tongues..LOL Alibaba keeping it real,however Showbiz couples Kiss for the cameras all the time so he isnt telling us anything new…
Related posts:
- Aww…Alibaba and wife share a kiss in public (photo) Comedian Alibaba and his wife Mary pictured sharing a kiss at his January 1st concert in Lagos. They got married...
- Hundreds of couples reenact Times Square kiss Hundreds of couples poured into New York’s Times Square Friday to reenact the famous photograph of a kiss between a...
- Seun Akinlosotu: He Wanted to Kiss My Armpit… Like a Real Kiss in My Pits? A few days ago, I was reading on a blog somewhere about how most Nigerian ladies have dark armpits and...
- Comedian Alibaba Defends Wife Of The President Aisha Buhari On Photoshop With Michelle Obama Allegations.. Whoever is behind this is really really sick and needs to get their head(S) examined. I stand with Alibaba on...
- King Of Comedian Alibaba Gifts Ubi Franklin A Wrist Watch CEO of Made Men Music (MMM)Ubi Franklin posted a video and registered his thanks to Alibaba for gifting him with...
- Awww… Oyo State Governor Ajimobi & Wife Share Hot Kiss After he Wins Elections It’s the sweet kiss of victory! Oyo State governor Abiola Ajimobi won the governorship elections in the state, and will...
- Dog House with Esco: Kiss and Tell Dog House with Esco is a column for men, by a man. Women are welcome, too! {Click here to read...
- Comedian Alibaba and wife celebrate 9th wedding anniversary Comedian Alibaba and his wife Mary are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today April 15th. The couple got married in...
- Kiss Kiss! Ice Prince shares New Loved Up Pic with his “Bae” Rather than claiming he is single like many men in the spotlight, Ice Prince is happily proclaiming that he is...
- Kiss Kiss! Ice Prince & Samantha Walsh Give His Son Jamal Birthday Kisses They grow up so fast! Ice Prince‘s son Jamal is three years old already. The rapper posted these photos of...
What do you think?